Brianne Davis Reveals the Inspiration Behind Son's Nursery: We 'Want to Teach Him Compassion'

Before she welcomed son Davis Nolan on April 16, Six star Brianne Davis knew she wanted to give him a space of his own that would encourage his creativity.

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about her baby boy‘s nursery, sharing exclusive photos of herself, little Davis and husband Mark Gantt inside the gorgeous, serene room. Built around Évolur‘s southwest-inspired Santa Fe furniture, the room includes the line’s 5-in-1 Convertible Crib ($434) and Double Dresser in Storm Grey ($593).

“We love the Evolur furniture,” Brianne, 35, tells PEOPLE. “We chose the Santa Fe line because it had a masculine quality and the color was a perfect fit for our vision for Davis’ room. We’re so impressed with the quality and design. The convertible crib will allow us to continue using it as Davis grows into his toddler years. We couldn’t be happier.”

Adds the star of the overall feel of the nursery and its imagination-encouraging contents, “We wanted to create a lovely grown-up space for Davis to grow into. We filled his room with animals and positive quotes, and want to teach him compassion for animals and the world.”

Above the crib is a Woodland Trail Mobile by The Peanut Shell ($60), while a sweet Sherpa Bear Plush Rocker from Pottery Barn ($149) sits nearby. (“It was a gift from History and A&E after Davis was born,” says Brianne of the latter.)

The nursery’s rich blue walls are decorated with a variety of animal prints — and one holds a very special meaning to the star and her fellow actor husband, 49.

“It was the first picture we got in Wilmington on season 1 of Six, when I was pregnant the first time before I miscarried,” Brianne shares. “It was important to us to have on the wall to represent our process and journey.”

Davis’ room has gadgets galore to help both parents and baby get some rest, like the Soundspa Relaxation Sound Machine by HoMedics ($19), DockATot Deluxe+ Dock / Dream Weaver ($185), Babysense Video Baby Monitor ($75) and 4moms mamaRoo infant seat ($220).

“He loves to rock and roll in this infant seat,” Brianne tells PEOPLE of the latter product. “He can easily fall asleep to different motions and sounds.”

Another item baby Davis is a big fan of? The Aden + Anais Silky Soft Dream Blanket ($60), which his mama says is “super soft,” adding, “He loves to do tummy time on this blanket.”

As Davis gets older, he can have a ball in the creative space, which boasts toy shelves, a mini bulletin board, lots of stuffed animals, a chalkboard wall and even a copy of John Oliver‘s book A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.

“We support all forms of love and want our son to be open and loving to all. This book is beautifully written and everything we stand for,” Brianne says.

“We wanted him surrounded by many different real life animals,” she adds. “We also wanted a colorful chalkboard wall where our family and friends could write beautiful, loving things to him. Once he is old enough, he can draw anything he wants. We want to have our son be a creative person just like us.”