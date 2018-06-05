Brianne Davis Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage: I 'Struggled with Feeling Inadequate'

Brianne Davis is opening up about the miscarriage she suffered before welcoming her first child, son Davis Nolan, on April 16.

“At 9 weeks, I went to an OB-GYN in Wilmington and heard the heartbeat. It felt like the sky opened up. There was so much love. Then, a week later, I woke up at 4 a.m. with horrible cramps and started bleeding,” the Six star, 35, explains in the July issue of Parents magazine.

At the time, Davis was living alone in North Carolina while shooting the History Channel series — and had to be on set in three hours.

“I was thinking, ‘Please, God, make everything okay.’ But in the back of my mind, I knew this wasn’t good,” continues Davis. “By the time I left the house, I was already grieving.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Brianne Davis Parents Magazine

RELATED: Brianne Davis Welcomes Son Davis Nolan: “He’s Already Showing His Personality”

After calling her husband Mark Gantt and her mother, Davis went to work and “almost unbelievably” filmed a scene in which her character visited the grave of a child she had lost.

“My character was supposed to be stone-cold. No tears. Filming it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” she admits. “After the scene, I started hyperventilating. My mom, who’d arrived by then, drove me straight to the doctor.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About the ‘Massive Grief’ She Felt After Suffering a Miscarriage

After learning the baby’s heart was no longer beating, Davis explains that she “opted for the pills that cause contractions” instead of having a dilation and curettage procedure “because we were still shooting and I didn’t want to delay things.”

But that decision turned out to be a big mistake. “Before long, I was in so much pain that my mom rushed me to the hospital. They kept me overnight, and I had the D&C in the morning,” she continues.

The actress later learned that her miscarriage was caused by a “small fibroid” that grew “faster than the baby,” taking all of “the nutrients from the fetus.”

Brianne Davis and son Davis Nolan Parents Magazine

RELATED: Brianne Davis Reveals the Inspiration Behind Son’s Nursery: We “Want to Teach Him Compassion”

Five months later, Davis got a myomectomy to remove the fibroid and began preparing to try again — and once the couple decided they were ready, they “conceived right away.”

“Mark and I were so happy, but I was worried too. I woke up almost every night, thinking that 4 a.m. situation would happen again. Trauma doesn’t go away,” she says. “But now I feel stronger. I also feel blessed that I get to talk about my loss, because when I hear others share their pain, it reminds me that we all go through horrible things that we can’t control.”

And although Davis initially “struggled with feeling inadequate” following the miscarriage, once she began to talk about her experience, she began to feel “less alone and less ashamed,” adding, “I’m lucky my story has a happy ending.”