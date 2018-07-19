Brianna Brown Keen is a mama!

The Dynasty star and husband Richie Keen are proud parents of a baby boy named Charlie Zane Keen on Wednesday, July 18, in Los Angeles. The little one weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and arrived at 2 a.m. local time.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Charlie into our family and are grateful to everyone who helped guide us through our birth experience. We are looking forward to all the adventures we will have in the next chapter of our lives,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

Brown, 38, and Keen revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in March, sharing a set of gorgeous maternity photos taken by the then-dad-to-be.

The couple was married in May 2017 near Santa Barbara, California. Their brand-new bundle of joy is the first child for both.

Veteran television actress Brown — who portrays Claudia Blaisdel on Dynasty — has also appeared on General Hospital, Devious Maids, NCIS: New Orleans, The Mentalist, Revenge and Graceland.

Keen is a director whose projects include Fist Fight starring Charlie Day and Ice Cube, The Mick and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He is set to work next on an Imagine Agents comic adaptation.