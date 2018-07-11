Khloé Kardashian Tried 'Every Trick' Before Giving Up Breastfeeding: So Which 'Tricks' Work?

Khloé Kardashian shared on Twitter this week that she “had to stop” nursing her infant daughter True. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she wrote in one tweet.

The new mom mentioned she tried “every trick in the book” to increase her breastmilk supply, and shared frustration over the fact that her older sister Kourtney was able to breastfeed her three children with ease.

It’s a situation a lot of new moms are familiar with, and can be one of the biggest stressors on parents of newborns: is my child eating enough?

Here, Chicago-based registered nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Elizabeth Sjoblom of Lactation Partners weighs in on breastfeeding myths vs. facts.