Breast Pumping in Bathrooms, at the Oscars and with Jake Gyllenhaal: Celeb Moms' Craziest Stories

Phelps — who welcomed her second son with swimming star Michael three months ago — took time out from a recent gala to pump for little Beckett, and shared the moment on her Instagram stories. While she got lots of support, she also got some flack from followers who thought it was inappropriate to pump in a ballroom, even with the discreet hands-free machine she was using.

“Some won’t agree with where I did this and even worse if I was sitting there with Beckett nursing people might judge me,” she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post. “But breastfeeding is NATURAL, I have to admit there were times at the olympics I was feeding [now-2-year-old son Boomer Robert] in the stands.”