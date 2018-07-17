Bode Miller's Wife Speaks Out After Toddler's Death: 'I Pray No Other Parent Feels This Pain'

Bode Miller‘s wife, Morgan Beck Miller, does not want another parent to know the pain she and her husband are going through after their 19-month-old daughter drowned in a backyard pool accident.

The mother of two, 31, shared a photo of hers and Miller’s late daughter Emeline Grier in the snow on Tuesday. Beck Miller shared a heartfelt message to other parents urging them to speak more about preventing drowning than topics like organic foods or how long children stare at a screen.

“It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain. My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together,” she wrote in the caption, naming another mother whose child drowned. “And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness.”

“PLEASE READ! Link in bio! Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your children’s’ lives face…a silent killer,” she added. “It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies. #drowning#drowningprevention#truthaboutdrowning.”

In early June, Emeline drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California. The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated.

Miller and Beck Miller married in 2012 and share two children together, including Emeline. Before her death, however, the couple announced they were expecting their third child together on Instagram.

Bode, 40, and Morgan are parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan, and Miller is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

Beck Miller implored parents to read a story written by another parent who lost son when he drowned on a recent family vacation.

Nicole Hughes’ 3-year-old son, Levi, drowned in a pool in Fort Morgan, AL, on June 10. In a first-person piece for blog Scary Mommy, Hughes warned that her son silently drowned within seconds.

“It happened so quickly. I don’t know how Levi got away from us as we were cleaning up from dinner, or what lured him to go outside alone,” Hughes wrote.

“I was the one who found him, face down, in the deep end. Just moments before this horrific discovery, I split a brownie with him. I still had the other half of the brownie in my mouth when I jumped into the pool to grab my son. Mere moments, seconds.”

While still struggling to come to terms with what happened, Hughes is doing what she can so it does not happen to another child and created a non-profit called Levi’s Legacy.

“Lying in bed and sobbing will not bring him back (oh, but if it would). I don’t want this role of water-safety advocate. I want 30 seconds back on June 10. But I am determined to share these facts I so desperately wish I had known.”