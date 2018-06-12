Bode Miller's Fifth Child Due in October — 4 Months After Baby Daughter's Tragic Pool Death

Two months before the death of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline, Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced they are expecting.

The couple, who wed in 2012, shared news of Morgan’s third pregnancy on Instagram in April. “Happy Easter from our growing Miller Family,” they shared in a joint statement along with a photo that read, “Baby Miller Coming October 2018.”

And in late May, the pregnant professional beach volleyball player, 31, shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at an ultrasound appointment with Emeline. “Checking out baby with my other baby,” Morgan captioned the picture of herself kissing her youngest child.

Bode, 40, and Morgan are parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan, and Miller is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

Morgan and Bode Miller Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Emeline drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on Sunday.

The Orange County Fire Department said paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Emeline’s death.

Bode Miller and daughter Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Bode and Morgan said on Instagram Monday.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he said.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 3 silvers, 2 bronzes), winning gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He last competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.