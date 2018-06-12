Inside Bode Miller's Incredibly Close Bond with His Late 19-Month-Old Daughter: 'My Little Princess'

From the moment Bode and Morgan Miller welcomed their daughter, Emeline Grier, into the world, it was clear that the doting father adored the little girl.

The couple is mourning the death of the 19-month-old, who drowned on Sunday in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, PEOPLE confirms. In a statement post on their Instagram accounts, the grieving parents said they never would have thought they “would experience a pain like this.”

They welcomed Emeline, whom they called Emmy, in an intimate home birth in November 2016. And photos from the 40-year-old’s skier’s social media gives a glimpse into the Olympian’s love for his little girl.

“It was an amazing day for the Miller family yesterday as we welcomed our baby girl,” Miller captioned a black-and-white photo of Morgan holding Emmy as he cradled their 3-year-old son, Nash Skan.

They all sported wide smiles in the shot, and in a sweet follow-up post Miller shared a shot of Emmy asleep while wearing a pink headband. He wrote alongside the shot: “My baby girl, Emeline Grier #BabyEmmy Named after my grandmother who is still rockin’ it in her 90’s.’

Miller revealed the death in an Instagram post Monday, writing that the family is “beyond devastated.”

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he wrote of Emmy. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday.”

Miller also shared a new Instagram post on Tuesday morning, thanking everyone for their love and support during this “impossible time,” and name-checking their two midwives in particular.

Even as Miller served as an Alpine skiing analyst for NBC Olympics at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the doting dad couldn’t get Emmy off of his mind.

“I can’t wait to get home to my little princess,” he captioned an Instagram photo shared in February featuring Emmy wearing a pink tutu. “She’s waiting patiently.”

When he returned home in March, the excited father couldn’t help but post an Instagram shot of himself holding Emmy and Nash, writing, “Commentating for @nbcolympics was an amazing experience, but I’m so happy to be home with my littles.”

Ever the athlete, Miller couldn’t wait to get his “littles” out onto the slopes. In February of last yar, he and his family headed to a Swiss ski resort. Although Emmy was too young to strap on a pair of skis, Miller was sure to share a photo of himself walking with Emmy in a carrier.

“I’m a very lucky man this year,” he wrote next to the shot. “My amazing wife and all my little ones in St. Moritz with me for Valentine’s Day.”

Just months before Emmy’s death, the couple, who wed in 2012, announced Morgan’s third pregnancy in an April Instagram post, writing: “Happy Easter from our growing Miller Family.”

In May, the pro volleyball player, 31, shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at an ultrasound appointment with Emmy.

“Checking out baby with my other baby,” Morgan captioned the picture of herself kissing little Emmy.

Miller is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.