Bode Miller is mourning the tragic death of his youngest child, 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

Emeline drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Orange County Fire Department says paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirms Emeline’s death.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller, 40, said on Instagram Monday.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he said.

Morgane Beck/Instagram

In November 2016, the Olympic alpine skier and his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, welcomed Emeline, their second child together and his fourth total. They also share son Nash Skan, 3, while Miller has three children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

On April 1, Bode and Morgan announced they were expecting their third child. “Happy Easter Sending love from the growing Miller Family,” the couple shared.

Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and your family @MillerBode 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) June 11, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the Miller family. @MillerBode @MorganEBeck ❤️🙏 tragic news that you never want to hear. Sending love. — Julia Mancuso (@JuliaMancuso) June 12, 2018

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 3 silvers, 2 bronzes), winning gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He last competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.