Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their 'Love and Support' Following 19-Month-Old Daughter's Drowning

Bode Miller is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received since sharing the tragic news that his 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier had died.

Alongside a father-daughter photo the Olympic alpine skier posted Tuesday, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time.”

Emeline drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed Monday. The Orange County Fire Department said paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Emeline’s death.

“Links in bio,” Miller added on Tuesday’s post, referring to a GoFundMe and meal train set up for the family where individuals can donate their money and time to help Miller, wife Morgan and their son Nash Skan, 3, plus Miller’s children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

The athlete revealed the news that Emeline had died on Monday with a photo and video gallery featuring the adorably animated little girl.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” wrote Miller, 40.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he added.

Two months before Emeline died, the couple — who wed in 2012 — announced they would be adding to their family once more this upcoming fall.

“Happy Easter from our growing Miller Family,” they shared in a joint statement along with a photo that read, “Baby Miller Coming October 2018.”

And in late May, the pregnant professional beach volleyball player, 31, shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at an ultrasound appointment with Emeline. “Checking out baby with my other baby,” Beck Miller captioned the picture of herself kissing her youngest child.