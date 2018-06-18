There’s a Bachelor baby boy on the way!

Bob Guiney is going to be a dad, he and wife Jessica Canyon announced on social media Monday, one day after Father’s Day.

“We’re due in December. We’re so excited!” Guiney, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the couple’s first child on the way. “We’ve been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re feeling so lucky and very thankful!”

The couple revealed the sweet news in coordinating Instagram posts, sharing images from a blue-themed photography session featuring balloons, a cake and even their dog Phoebe wearing a wreath around her neck that proclaims, “It’s a boy.”

“It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that we’re expecting!!” the former reality star captioned his post. “#phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family”

Jessica Canyon and Bob Guiney Amanda Valentine Photography

Jessica Canyon and Bob Guiney Amanda Valentine Photography

Guiney said “I do” to Canyon in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico. The twosome then headed off to a honeymoon in Jamaica.

“Third time’s the charm!” the former reality contestant, who has been married twice prior — first to Jennifer Lantz and second to All My Children actress Rebecca Budig — told PEOPLE in July 2016.

“We get along great,” Guiney continued of Canyon, adding, “She lets me be me.”

Jessica Canyon and Bob Guiney

Guiney, who appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette before going on to star in season 4 of The Bachelor, announced his engagement to Canyon in October 2015.

Leading up to the couple’s big day, Guiney expressed his excitement on Instagram. “Exactly one month to go!! I’m a very lucky man! (She’s the beautiful one on the right – in the white – by the way!)” Guiney captioned a picture of his bride-to-be.

He added, “I cannot wait for our big day @jescanyon ! And love that we can share it w @thaigrrrl @deedeedemare and more family & friends.”