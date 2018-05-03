Blue Ivy Sweetly Scolds Grandma Tina Knowles Lawson While the Pair Visit Swanky Paris Theater

Blue Ivy is a stickler for the rules!

While enjoying a trip to the ballet in Paris, Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s daughter adorably scolded her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson for taking a video on her cellphone of their elegant surroundings.

“I’m in Paris, France and I’m at the most beautiful theatre I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” the 64-year-old said in the video, before being interrupted by her granddaughter.

“You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma,” Blue Ivy can be heard saying in the video. “You’re not supposed to.”

Choosing not to comment on the 6-year-old’s advice, Knowles Lawson went on to praise the “gorgeous” theatre’s beautiful architecture. “Really pretty,” she added.

A source tells PEOPLE that Beyoncé and JAY-Z are currently in Paris as they rehearse for their upcoming joint tour, which is the long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 duel headlining trek, On the Run.

As the couple prepares for the tour, dubbed OTRII — which kicks off on June 6 in Cardiff — the couple have reportedly taken over the U Arena, which is housed in Parisian suburb Nanterre.

Representatives for both Beyoncé and JAY-Z did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last month, local papers reported that the rugby team that normally plays at the arena had been forced to change venues for the last game of their regular season, in order to make room for Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, who had decided to rent out the stadium.

In addition to being one of Europe’s largest event spaces, just last week U Arena opened a new restaurant, which is operated by three-star chef Alain Ducasse.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “incredibly excited” about their new tour.

“It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the insider continued, adding that the Carters will be joined on the road by their children — daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 10 months.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” the source added.

Both Beyoncé’s and JAY-Z’s most recent full lengths — Lemonade and 4:44, respectively — grapple with difficulties in their marriage, but by all accounts the couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April, have put their problems behind them.

Their appearance at the 2018 Grammys in February was a family affair, and during an interview with David Letterman released earlier this year, JAY-Z said that both he and his “beautiful wife” worked through the pain by doing “the hard work of going to therapy.”

“We love each other. We put in the work,” he added.