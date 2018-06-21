She may have two of the most famous parents in the music business, but Blue Ivy is all of us when it comes to her mom and dad’s more intimate moments.

The 6-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z is currently traveling alongside her parents (as well as 1-year-old twin siblings Rumi and Sir) on their On the Run Tour II. During their shows, the couple gives their fans intimate peeks into their lives, including home videos with each other and their children.

One audience member captured Blue’s hilarious reaction to a specific piece of footage featuring her superstar parents in bed together. In the video that has since gone viral, Blue shakes her head and finally ducks down in an attempt to escape the embarrassment.

She eventually reemerges, but continues to adorably retreat back to a crouching position, looking up helplessly at a girl standing next to her and, at one point, miming banging her head against the railing.

JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Despite some of the more uncomfortable parts of being the child of music royalty, Blue admittedly has it made in other areas of her life.

One example is her stylist and personal shopper Manuel Mendez, who was responsible for dressing the future heir to the Carter throne in duds like the custom dress and wig she wore to grandma Tina Knowles Lawson‘s March Wearable Art Gala and the custom Valery Kovalska white suit she sported at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Mendez – who has also worked as Beyoncé’s personal assistant – often shares the fashion credits of his young client but it wasn’t until April that Beyoncé’s rep confirmed to Women’s Wear Daily that he is indeed Blue’s stylist and personal shopper.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé James Watkins / BACKGRID

On June 13 — three days before the powerhouse couple announced their new joint album called Everything Is Love (and released the video for its lead single, “Ape—”) — they took the stage in Manchester, England, to wish Rumi and Sir a happy first birthday.

A fan account showed the singer and mother of three wrapping up “Young Forever” at the Etihad Stadium by smiling at her husband and saying into the microphone, “Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you.”