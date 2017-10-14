Blake Lively Says Daughter Inez Is a 'Baby Viking' Who Marked Her First Birthday By Feasting on Steaks

Blake Lively has a “baby Viking” on her hands.

The All I See Is You actress, 30, gave updates on her daughters, James, 2½, and 12-month-old Inez, during her appearance on Friday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and shared that her youngest child with husband Ryan Reynolds has an appetite for red meat.

Recently, the couple celebrated Inez’s first birthday party, during which the “little chunky one” had a more adult choice of meal.

“I made a Cookie Monster cake … and she just looked at it and reached for a steak,” Lively told host Jimmy Fallon of her toddler, who she nicknamed “baby Viking.”

“She was hand-fisting two steaks. Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak,” the proud mom added, later making a Game of Thrones joke: “It’s like she’s a White Walker.” (White Walkers are zombie-like supernatural beings known as the most villains in the HBO series.)

PEOPLE confirmed Lively and Reynolds welcomed their second child in September 2016.

Along with celebrating Inez’s birthday, the parents of two are looking forward to her first Halloween. And older sister James has some choice costumes.

“My daughter was like, ‘I’m going to be Cinderella.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s so special. Does baby Nessie get to be Elsa?” Lively recalled asking her oldest, who responded: “‘No, Mike Wazowski.’ From Monsters Inc. – the one-eyed, round monster.”

Back in December 2016, James and Inez made their public debut together at their famous father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The event was also the first time the family of four had ever been photographed together at a public event.

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE, “If I could have nine daughters I would be thrilled. My kids, fortunately, they have both of our genes.”