Blake Lively Sets the Record Straight on Her Daughter's Name: 'Please Tell Wikipedia'

Blake Lively has a message for those spelling her younger daughter’s name incorrectly.

Mom to Inez, 19 months, and James, 3, the All I See Is You actress — who, along with husband Ryan Reynolds, never officially confirmed the spelling, which left people gussing whether it was Inez or Ines — admitted she isn’t sure why so many people have gotten the moniker wrong.

“I had a new baby, Inez, with a ‘z’ even though everyone says it’s with an ‘s.’ I don’t know why, please tell Wikipedia,” Lively told PEOPLE during an interview last September, adding that she’d also been sacrificing some shut-eye as a new mother of two.

“She was not sleeping through the night because she was a baby,” the 30-year-old star said of Inez. “And then she finally started sleeping through the night because she was old enough. Then my older daughter, James, decided that she doesn’t sleep through the night anymore.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James and Inez Rob Latour/Rex Shutterstock

Lively also opened up to PEOPLE about the idea of gender equality she hopes to instill in her two girls, whom she shares with her actor husband.

“I think that it’s important for them to see that it’s not important for them to see [a working mom],” said the Gossip Girl alum. “So, it should just be the norm — that of course this person is taking charge because this is a working, driven person. Not because I’m a woman, or not because my husband’s a man.”

“Right now, my daughter thinks there’s no difference between her and a boy. She can do anything he can do,” Lively added. “She has every opportunity that he has. She doesn’t learn anything different. So I hope that she never learns anything different. I’m afraid she will, because that’s society, and while it’s changing we still have a long way to go.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds — whose superhero sequel Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday — told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle this week that baby Inez didn’t have the most positive reaction to his movie makeup, bursting into tears whenever he transformed into his heavily scarred character Wade Wilson.

“My 1-year-old daughter would just sob, I mean for hours after seeing me. It’s torture because you can’t rip it off in the moment and be like, ‘No, no, no! See I’m under here,’ [and] undo four hours of prosthetic makeup work,” said the actor, 41.

“I elected to just continue to scar her,” he added, jokingly describing his character’s appearance as the effects of “falling asleep in a microwave.”