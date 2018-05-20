Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Shades John Legend as He Reveals Newborn Son's Name Inspiration

John Legend made his first red carpet appearance since the May 17 birth of his son Miles Theodore — and wife Chrissy Teigen had the best reaction.

“Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” Teigen, 32, hilariously tweeted along with a photo of the new dad, 39, on TV during an interview at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Legend, who is performing “A Good Night” during the awards show, also revealed the special significance behind his second child’s name.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. So Miles is, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis,” the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist told E!’s Jason Kennedy on the carpet.

John Legend Frazer Harrison/Getty

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

As for the baby boy’s middle name, Teigen had a say in choosing the moniker.

“Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together as Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while we were like, ‘Yeah, he looks like a Miles,’ ” Legend explained.

During Legend’s performance, Teigen shared a video of herself cooking and captioned it “hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9.”

hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9 pic.twitter.com/aiGs3gnNdl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

she is uhhhh not thrilled with this tribute @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/dq9sNp4zqo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

Just three days since Miles Theodore’s birth, the father of two shared that the Teigen/Legend household couldn’t be happier.

“We’re so excited to have him in the family now. Luna’s excited, Chrissy’s excited, I’m excited. It’s nice to have our little family of four now,” he said.

The inspiration behind Miles Theodore’s name comes hours after the couple shared the first photo of their baby.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” wrote the proud mom. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty

Late Wednesday evening, the couple revealed their second child had arrived, with the 32-year-old model writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on Twitter alongside baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.

Teigen also responded to a fan on Twitter Friday who asked whether the couple’s son resembled Luna, and revealed he’d made his appearance a little sooner than the family expected.

“Same nose!” wrote the Lip Sync Battle star of the siblings. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”