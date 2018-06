Considering the actress prides herself on being nurturing by nature and has a penchant for throwing lavish birthday parties, it makes total sense that Spelling has a big brood: five kids. She and husband Dean McDermott are parents to daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about her big family in a Mother’s Day Instagram post. “Beau, we thought we were done,” she wrote, addressing her youngest son. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”