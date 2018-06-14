Beyoncé Wishes Twins Rumi and Sir Happy First Birthday During Concert: 'We Love You!'

Beyoncé gave a special shout-out at Wednesday’s On the Run Tour II show with husband JAY-Z, expressing her love for the couple’s twins Rumi and Sir on their first birthday.

A fan account showed the singer wrapping up “Young Forever” at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, by smiling at JAY-Z and saying into the microphone, “Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you.”

As Beyoncé spoke about her family, the crowd erupted in cheers.

This isn’t the twins’ first mention in their parents’ new concert tour. The duo make an appearance in a photo during a family collage projected at the show. A video taken at their kickoff show in Cardiff, U.K., appears to show both musicians in all-white attire joined by 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and their twins for what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

The message “THIS IS REAL LOVE” is projected during the concert video as the power couple sings the duet version of his 2009 song “Young Forever.” In April, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary together.

Before Bey and JAY shared the footage of the ceremony, photos of the pair holding their two babies were shared along with the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.” The Bey Hive presumably thought the children are Rumi and Sir, but the babies are not.

“At the end of the show the Carter babies were included in a family collage. [However] the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, gave fans a better look at the babies with a screenshot on Instagram captioned, “My babies❤❤❤”

Snapshots from the concert are the first look of the younger Carters since Beyoncé shared the first photo of them to mark their one-month birthday.

The couple is famously private when it comes to their children, but in January, JAY-Z couldn’t help but gush about the newest additions to the Carter crew.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

He continued, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple has brought along all three of their children, revealing, “It took a lot of work to make this [joint tour] happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”