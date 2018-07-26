Beyoncé has pulled back the curtain on her family life a bit more by sharing a sweet photo of her twins.

The “Love on Top” singer, 36, shared the photo of herself holding her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir in her lap during a family trip to Europe on her website Wednesday.

In the photo, Beyoncé looks off to the side as she smiles, while her daughter Rumi follows her gaze and giggles. Her son, Sir, appears a bit more serious as he glances down in deep thought.

In a second photo, her husband JAY-Z is pictured on the deck of their yacht holding onto Rumi’s hand. The tot adorably was dressed in a little white tank top and a yellow ruffled skirt.

Beyoncé also posed with the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in a cute photo in which they wore similar pink dresses.

This is not the first time a photo of the twins has made it onto the Internet: grandma Tina Knowles Lawson previously shared a photo of her grandchildren last month, and the “Halo” singer famously shared a stunning maternity portrait of the three of them one month after their births in July 2017.

The couple is famously private when it comes to their children, but in January, JAY-Z couldn’t help but gush about the newest additions to the Carter crew.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

He continued, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

The parents of three decided to bring their children on the road with them for their joint On the Run Tour II, which kicked off June 6 in Cardiff, U.K.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple.