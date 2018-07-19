Beyoncé Fans Really, Really Want Her to Be Pregnant After Singer Rubs Her Belly on Stage

It’s that time of year again: The Bey Hive is buzzing over the possibility of another Carter baby.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have yet to address any of the speculations of a fourth child, but eagle-eyed fans have taken notice of a few things during recent shows of the couple’s joint On the Run II tour.

Concertgoers captured videos of the singer gently placing her hand on her stomach while performing “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” during a recent tour stop earlier this month. Though it could be a coincidence, the move brought back memories of Queen Bey’s first pregnancy announcement at the 2011 Video Music Awards.

In addition, some fans pointed out another clue about another Carter child on the way when Beyoncé posed in front of the number 4 in a photo she shared on Instagram. Longtime fans have come to know the significance of the number 4 not only as their lucky numeral, but also their birth dates and wedding day.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Beyoncé recently shared a photo from a family vacation in which a half-consumed bottle of Corona beer was placed next to her and her shoes.

If this ain’t proof that Beyoncé IS pregnant with baby #4 then I don’t know what is 🤰🏽🐝👀 —> https://t.co/rkeCQVPwiD #BigBoy pic.twitter.com/Mv8eEITkZ4 — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) July 18, 2018

beyoncé standing on a track that has 4 lanes. she’s also standing next to a big 4. while 4 is her favorite number, is she alluding to the fact that she’s pregnant with her 4th child??? pic.twitter.com/Axe7LzFvmP — IG: foyinog ✨ (@foyinog) July 12, 2018

Beyoncé’s pregnant again lmao she tryna make another destinys child😭 — lay lay✨ (@alainabell18) July 10, 2018

And as speculation continues to mount, some fans are worried that another baby announcement could lead to cancellations or deferments of Beyoncé’s upcoming OTR II shows or the Global Citizen Festival, which both Bey and Jay are headlining in South Africa on Dec. 2.

Since @Beyonce is pregnant, is she still coming in Dec? Like is this going to be like #Coachella2017 ?? 😭😭 I need answers #GlobalCitizen — Maine Wonders (@Charmzzi) July 19, 2018

beyonce is NOT pregnant.She has a tour she will not cancel it, she did it once for Coachella she won't do it again! She just had the twins she will never handle 3 little babies at once she aint stupid. She is going on tour in 2019 and has the lion king..no time for baby #4. pic.twitter.com/ozcste3bbI — Beyoncé Facts (@beyonce_awards) July 19, 2018

The baby buzz comes after the pair, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, surprised fans with the footage from when they renewed their wedding vows and celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April.

It’s been nearly two years since rumors over the status of their marriage, namely due to the revealing, infidelity-themed lyrics from her Lemonade visual album in April 2016 followed by the June 2017 release of his 4:44 album, in which he confirmed his cheating.

Despite their ups and downs, one thing has remained: their hope for more children.

“[Would like] a little basketball team,” JAY-Z told Hot 97’s Angie Martinez in July 2013.

“I definitely want to have more. I don’t know how many. God knows,” Beyoncé told Entertainment Tonight in May 2012.