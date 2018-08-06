Beyoncé isn’t worried about her body after babies — in fact, she’s fully embracing it.

The Lemonade songstress, 36, opened up to Vogue in her September cover story about how her shape has changed since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, 13 months, and why she’s not fussing about getting “a six-pack” just yet.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real,” Beyoncé shared, revealing she weighed 218 lbs. the day she delivered the twins.

“Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it,” she added. “But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

According to dictionary.com, FUPA is a slang term defined as “a wide area of protruding fat in the upper pubic region.”

Beyoncé for Vogue Tyler Mitchell

Beyoncé noted that her postpartum approach this time around was much different than the one she took with daughter Blue Ivy, who’s now 6½.

“After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look,” she said. “I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it.”

“Looking back, that was crazy,” added the singer. “I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently.”

Beyoncé with twins Sir and Rumi Beyonce.com

While she and husband JAY-Z spent “weeks in the NICU” with their babies, who were born via emergency cesarean section, Beyoncé recalls being “in survival mode” and having a midsection that “felt different,” hence why she felt the natural inclination to take it easy.

“I needed time to heal, to recover,” she said. “During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be.”

Beyoncé covers Vogue's September issue Tyler Mitchell

“After six months, I started preparing for Coachella,” explained the “Ape—” singer. “I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol and all fruit drinks.”

That doesn’t mean Beyoncé was too strict or gave herself unrealistic goals, though. “I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves,” she said. “My kids and husband did, too.”

The September 2018 issue of Vogue is available for pre-order Monday on amazon.com. It hits newsstands in New York City and Los Angeles on Aug. 14 and nationwide Aug. 21.