Did Beyoncé and JAY-Z just give their fans a new peek at their twins?

In a photo taken at their On the Run Tour II kickoff show on Wednesday in Cardiff, U.K., both musicians can be seen on a screen holding two babies. The messages “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES” are projected between the two images, which were displayed during a film at the concert.

A rep didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

While it’s unclear if the babies are the couple’s son Sir and daughter Rumi (who will celebrate their first birthday on June 13), Twitter is ablaze with excitement over the potential.

“Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII!,” tweeted one account, while another wrote, “THE TWINS. GEMINI LEGENDS.”

This would be only the second glimpse the couple have given of their son and younger daughter (they also share daughter Blue Ivy, 6). The first was one month after their birth, in a family portrait featuring the proud mom holding her babies and introducing them to the world.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyoncé, 36, captioned the image — the style of which was reminiscent of her double baby announcement the previous February.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! pic.twitter.com/k66EgzzE1Y — BΣYΦNCΣ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 6, 2018

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rumi, and Sir Carter. pic.twitter.com/pwpkEX9iZk — BEYONCÉ COLLECTION (@BeyCollection) June 6, 2018

RELATED: Inside Beyoncé’s Life as Super Mom: Doctors, Baby Nurses, Dinner Parties – and All Her Focus on Family

The couple are famously private when it comes to their children, but in January, JAY-Z couldn’t help but rave about the newest additions to the Carter crew.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are 7 months and they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

He continued, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

RELATED VIDEO: JAY-Z Reveals Why He and Beyoncé Chose the Names Rumi and Sir for Their Twins



Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced the tour in March and early buzz led the couple to release nine new tour dates just a week after the original announcement. The tour now includes 15 European cities and 29 North American performances.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple has brought along all three of their children, revealing, “It took a lot of work to make this [joint tour] happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”