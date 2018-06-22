Beyoncé and JAY-Z may make life look easy, but parenting on the road is no straightforward feat.

A source recently revealed to PEOPLE that the married music moguls had planned to travel alongside their three kids — 1-year-old twin siblings Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy, 6 — for their joint On the Run Tour II, which kicked off June 6 in Cardiff, U.K.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the insider told PEOPLE of Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” explained the source.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé James Watkins / BACKGRID

RELATED GALLERY: They’re with the Band! The Cutest Pics of Celebrity Kids Watching Their Parents’ Concerts

That adventure has definitely had its fair share of memorable moments already. Earlier this month — after the couple sparked rumors that they had renewed their wedding vows by sharing a video of themselves during the tour alongside their kids — the Lemonade singer’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson added fuel to the fire.

Sharing an image from the sweet video on social media, the children’s grandmother captioned the shot (in which Sir, Rumi, Blue and their parents are all dressed in white), “My babies❤❤❤.”

In the photo, the two musicians — who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April — stood in front of each other with their heads bowed, while their little ones looked on.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Courtesy The Carters YouTube

RELATED VIDEO: Five Things To Know About Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Surprise New Album



It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride for Blue, though. Earlier this week, a video surfaced of the little girl’s hilarious reaction to a specific piece of footage featuring her superstar parents in bed together.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Blue shook her head a few times before ducking down dramatically in an attempt to escape the embarrassment.

She eventually reemerged, but continued to adorably retreat back to a crouching position, looking up helplessly at a girl standing next to her and, at one point, miming banging her head against the railing.