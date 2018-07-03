Summertime Smiles! Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Spend Family Time Between Tour Stops

They’ve been touring the country on their On the Run II tour. But on Monday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z slowed down for some well-deserved family time.

The superstar couple are currently visiting Europe, where their acclaimed concert played Warsaw, Poland on Saturday and will next set up shop in Cologne, Denmark on Tuesday.

With a few days off, the parents of three spent some time in the sun together, posing for photos on a dock together with 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Their smiling snaps were shared to Beyoncé’s Instagram page on Monday, in a gallery that also included a shot that suggested the family enjoyed a boat ride together.

There was also a picture of Bey and Jay as they sat together on some stone steps, the former Destiny’s Child star’s shoes laying beside her next to a half-full Corona.

Of course, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy all looked stylish as can be in their pic.

Beyoncé, 36, wore a colorful flowing dress from Temperley London, that fell just above her knee and featured a deep V-neckline and ruffled sleeves. JAY-Z, 48, rocked black jogger pants, white sneakers, and a striped polo shirt.

Both wore dark shades but it was Blue Ivy who struck the fiercest pose. Her hip cocked to the left, Blue wore pink shorts, a tie-dyed top, white sneakers, and a cat-ear headband.

Twins Rumi and Sir, 1 — who are also on tour with their parents — were not featured in any of the singer’s pics.

The family’s trip came days after a technical malfunction left Beyoncé stranded on stage at their Warsaw concert, its risen stage stuck with no way for Bey to get down.

Quick-thinking crews brought over a ladder, as shown on videos posted on Twitter by fans in attendance. The pop star was seen talking to crew members, appearing hesitant to climb down. After a few minutes — and Beyoncé doing a little dance and blowing kisses to the audience — she successfully descended from the stage.

“Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage,” Twitter user Marta Poslad captioned a video.

It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride for Blue, though. Late last month, a video surfaced of the little girl’s hilarious reaction to a specific piece of footage featuring her superstar parents in bed together.

In the clip, Blue shook her head a few times before ducking down dramatically in an attempt to escape the embarrassment.

She eventually reemerged but continued to adorably retreat back to a crouching position, looking up helplessly at a girl standing next to her and, at one point, miming banging her head against the railing.