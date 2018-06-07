They’re one big happy family!

Shortly after Beyoncé and JAY-Z sparked rumors that they had renewed their wedding vows by sharing a video of themselves during their On the Run Tour II alongside their 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the Lemonade singer’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson added fuel to the fire.

Sharing an image from the sweet video on social media, the children’s grandmother captioned the shot (in which Sir, Rumi, Blue and their parents are all dressed in white), “My babies❤❤❤.”

In the photo, the two musicians — who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April — stood in front of each other with their heads bowed, while their little ones looked on.



JAY-Z and Beyoncé James Watkins / BACKGRID

Earlier in the concert, photos of the pair holding two babies were shared along with the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.”

While fans initially assumed the children were the couple’s twins, a source told PEOPLE that while “the Carter babies were included in a family collage, the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children.”

The 36-year-old singer and proud mom gave fans their first glimpse at the twins one month after their birth, holding her newborns in her arms in a sweet family portrait and captioning the image, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

While the couple is famously private when it comes to their children, JAY-Z couldn’t help but rave in January about the newest additions to the Carter crew.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are 7 months and they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

He continued, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced the long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 duel headlining tour in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple has brought along all three of their children on the road, revealing, “It took a lot of work to make this [joint tour] happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”