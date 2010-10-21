Beyoncé Knowles Mom Denies Pregnancy Rumor

Tina Knowles wants to set the record straight: Daughter Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are not expecting a baby – at least, not yet.

“I’m here to clear the rumors up. The truth is that it’s not Beyoncé that’s pregnant. It’s me,” Knowles says with a smile in an interview airing Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Really? “I’m kidding y’all. I’m 56. No, no, it’s not true [about Beyoncé]. Not right now.”

Tina has learned not to pay much attention all the speculation about whether her pop-star daughter, 29, is pregnant. “With all the rumors, by now I should have five or six grandchildren,” she says.

But when it does happen, she’ll be thrilled. “I’m looking forward to it,” she says.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married two years, were spotted in Miami Wednesday night. The singer was reportedly looking svelte as ever.