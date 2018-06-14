Bethany Hamilton's 3-Year-Old Son Is 'Learning How to Shred' on a Surfboard - Watch Him in Action!

Bethany Hamilton is passing the Hang Ten torch on to her son!

The 28-year-old professional surfer showed off 3-year-old Tobias‘ surfing skills on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a short Boomerang clip of husband Adam Dirks pushing their older child on a surfboard in a pool.

Little Tobias looks to be having the time of his life, sticking his tongue out with a huge smile as he assumes a balanced crouching position on the board for his ride.

“My little man is learning to shred! 🏄🏼‍♂️😁 😛,” Hamilton captioned the cute video.

This isn’t the first time Tobias has had a surfing lesson. In November, a then-pregnant Hamilton shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself and her son on the beach, dressed in wave-appropriate attire.

“Tobias, baby and I surfing this last week!!! Thank you 📷 @mikecoots for the awesome shot!!!,” the athlete captioned the mother-son moment.

Hamilton and Dirks — who welcomed their second child, son Wesley Phillip, in March — recently celebrated their older child’s third birthday, on June 1.

“Our sweet Tobias turns 3 today!!! We are so thankful life with him began 3 years ago!” Hamilton captioned an adorable family photo gallery. “He is such a rad sweet soul and we love him to the moon and back!”

She continued, “Parenthood seemed so daunting at first but Tobias has showed us how amazing it really is! Thanks Tobes! ♥💙😃😅”