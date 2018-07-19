5 Usually-Pricey Baby Items to Buy While They're Marked Way Down for the Nordstrom Sale

You want your kids (or your sister’s kids, or your BFF’s kids) to have the best. But the best, when it comes to kids, can add up pretty quickly. That’s why all the moms we know are watching Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale like hawks in order to get steep discounts on coveted baby brands like Nuna, Bugaboo and Stokke. Nordstrom cardmembers have had a week to shop these must-have brands, but starting July 20, the rest of the world will be descending on the site’s well-stocked sale section (we’ve already got tabs open for kids, beauty and travel) to stock up on the normally splurge-y items we can justify when they’re marked 30 percent off. Already feeling sweaty about racing to the sale section? We identified five must-have items that you can instantly add to your cart.

The Nuna Rava convertible carseat has a near-perfect 4.9 stars in Google Reviews, with hundreds of rapturous owners raving about its comfort, ease of use and versatility – and nearly all noting that it’s worth the price, even before the sale knocked $100 off.

Buy It! Nuna Rava convertible car seat, $374.40 (orig. $499.95); nordstrom.com

Jessica Alba’s got three kids and some of the best style in Hollywood, so we trust her Honest Company to come up with a diaper bag that’s practical and not so, well, diaper bag-y. As she told InStyle, “It’s best to have a gender-neutral diaper bag so your husband doesn’t try to pack his own diaper bag and pack all the wrong stuff.”

Buy It! The Honest Company faux-leather diaper bag, $113.90 (orig. $169.99); nordstrom.com

Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel and Hilary Duff all own this stroller that probably has more features and a smoother ride than your first car (and costs about as much as well) – but moms swear by the smart construction and tons of storage.

Buy It! Bugaboo Chameleon stroller, $800.90 (orig. $1,069); nordstrom.com

Stylish moms swear by Stokke’s products for minimalist, designer-y touches for that kid furniture you can’t avoid, like high chairs. This one ingeniously turns into a booster seat once your kid has outgrown the high chair function, meaning it’s got a much longer life span than your average high chair.

Buy It! Stokke Tripp Trapp chair, $200 (orig. $249); nordstrom.com

New moms are fanatical about this Dock-a-Tot, which lets you plop a baby in it without fear she’ll roll off a surface. Surprise a mom-to-be at a baby shower with this (discounted) find and receive the biggest hug of 2018.

Buy It! Dock-a-Tot, $137.90 (orig. $185); nordstrom.com