Home Town hosts and business owners Ben and Erin Napier have teamed up with Safety 1st for their “Strolling for a Better America” initiative. According to a press release, this initiative will strive to “improve parks and play spaces across the country, and inspire families to get involved in improving their own communities.”

In an effort to help place more focus on small-town business, the couple — who announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Helen, in January — are sharing their favorite U.S.-made baby products with PEOPLE, just in time for the Fourth of July.