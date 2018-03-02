Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Bathing Suit 2 Weeks After Daughter Gio's Birth

Two weeks after the birth of her second daughter, Behati Prinsloo is back in a bathing suit.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, showed off her post-baby body in a black and white one-piece for a selfie video on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Prinsloo posed in her bathroom, turning to show off the one piece and her physique from the front and side.

She and husband Adam Levine announced the Feb. 15 arrival of their baby, Gio Grace Levine, six days later on Feb. 21. Gio is the couple’s second daughter as they are also parents to 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

The model has used her social media to announce all her big news about the baby as she shared the first photo of Gio Grace six days on Instagram and previously announced her pregnancy back in September.

Prinsloo has also used social media to give fans updates on her baby bumps and to share special moments after her children’s arrivals.

With two babies under the age of 2, the model told PEOPLE about the most surprising aspect of being a mom.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” she said.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love,” she added.