Woman Gives Birth Inside a Chick-Fil-A Bathroom — and Her Baby Gets Free Food for Life

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″]

After taking an unplanned bathroom break at Chick-Fil-A, a couple ended up delivering their baby in the restaurant’s bathroom.

“Last night I delivered our baby girl IN THE BATHROOM AT A CHICK-FIL-A!” Robert Griffin enthusiastically proclaimed on Wednesday in a lengthy Facebook post that has since gotten over 200,000 likes.

After Robert’s wife Falon began having contractions on Tuesday, the couple made a pit stop on their way to San Antonio, Texas’ University Hospital to meet up with a family friend at a local Chick-Fil-A store so they could drop off their two older daughters, KSAT ABC 12 reported.

As for what happened next, Robert wrote that as they were stopped, his wife realized she needed to use the bathroom. While it was after 10 p.m. at the time “and Chick-Fil-A was closed,” the couple banged on the windows to try and get the staff’s attention because Falon didn’t feel like she could wait until they got to the hospital.

After waving goodbye to the kids, Robert went inside the store to find out from the manager that his wife was “screaming” in the restroom — only to learn that she was in the process of giving birth!

Falon Griffin gave birth at a Chick-Fil-A ABC 12

RELATED: The Weirdest Places Real Moms Have Given Birth, from a Walmart Parking Lot to a Wendy’s

“I can see just the top of Gracelyn’s head, just barely crowning, but I knew we couldn’t go anywhere. So I told her, ‘Sweetie, we’re gonna do something great, and we’re gonna do it right here and we’re gonna do it right now,’ ” Robert told KENS-TV.

“I couldn’t control it,” his wife added. “I was basically [straddling] the toilet — I wasn’t even sitting down. I was literally standing giving birth, with one hand on the wall and one hand holding her head.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

However, during the delivery, Robert wrote on Facebook that he noticed that the child’s umbilical cord ‘was wrapped around her neck TWICE.” Not wanting to worry his wife, Robert “told her to relax for a minute and I was somehow able to unwrap the chord [sic] from the baby’s neck.”

“With two more strong pushes, and using my shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin,” he wrote, adding that “paramedics arrived 15 minutes later” and that “everyone’s healthy.”

Continuing, the proud papa wrote, “Her birth certificate reads ‘Born in Chick-Fil-A’ and the hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician. 👊”

RELATED: Mom Delivers Baby Boy in Hospital Hallway After She Tells Husband to “Catch Him”

Chick-Fil-A Alex Wong/Getty

RELATED: Couple Has Impromptu Hospital Wedding After Baby Is Born on Same Day as Planned Nuptials: “It Happened So Fast'”

KSAT reported that ironically enough, ahead of Gracelyn’s birth, her parents actually purchased a Chick-Fil-A onesie reading “Little Nugget” on it.

In honor of the unexpected delivery, the popular franchise will give her free food for life and has also guaranteed her a job as soon as she turns 16, according to KENS-TV.