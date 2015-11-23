Baby Born at Sea Is Finally Flown Home to Utah for Thanksgiving After 78 Days in a Florida Hospital

A Utah couple whose baby was born prematurely at sea in August and given little-to-no-chance of survival, received an early Thanksgiving gift this past weekend when their son was finally released from a Florida hospital and flown home via an air ambulance.

Haiden Morgan was born 15 weeks early, weighing 1.5 pounds, when his mother, Emily Morgan, 28, went into labor on Aug. 31, two days into a summer Caribbean cruise with her husband, Chase, 27.

A doctor and nurse on the ship told Emily that she had miscarried and that they couldn’t save the infant because he was having difficulty breathing and the nearest port in Puerto Rico was 14 hours away. But the Morgans refused to give up and kept Haiden warm by putting a maxi pad around his head and heating up saline pouches in a microwave and tucking them into the towels wrapped around him.

On Saturday night, family and friends gathered at an airport in Ogden, Utah, near the Morgans’ home, to celebrate Haiden’s arrival after the infant spent 78 days in a Miami hospital.

“I never had a doubt that he wasn’t going to make it, and I still don’t,” Emily told Fox 13 and gathered reporters before Haiden, now weighing four-and-a-half-pounds, was whisked away to Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital, where he’ll stay until he’s healthy enough to join his parents and big sister, Chloe, 3, at home.

The Morgans had tried for months to get Haiden flown to Utah and were finally offered help from AirMed at the University of Utah Hospital. The hospital sent a volunteer crew to Miami to bring Haiden home.

“We had just prayed and asked for some kind of miracle, and they are our answer to a miracle,” Emily said. “To bring our family home for the holidays is something we’ll never be able to repay them for.”

“He is definitely one of ours – all of us have adopted him and he’ll always be a part of our family,” AirMed’s Colleen Connelly told reporters. “We’ll be checking in on him and seeing how he is doing.”

The main concern for Haiden now, his mother said, is lowering his oxygen levels to adjust to the change in elevation. “We’re hoping that he’ll be out of the hospital in time for Christmas,” Emily said. “We can’t thank everyone enough. We’re just very grateful to finally have him home.”

One day, Emily told PEOPLE, when Haiden asks her what it was like on the night he was born, she’ll pull out a large scrapbook and show him dozens of press clippings and photos detailing the race to save his life in the middle of the ocean.

“We are so humbled,” she said. “Haiden is an inspiration to not only us and our family, but to the thousands who have followed his story. The love people have shown us is amazing. We are truly humbled.”