Ayesha Curry Shares Photo of 'Intimate Moment' with Her Newborn Son: 'Pure Bliss'

Ayesha Curry is gushing over the “new man” in her life!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old cookbook author shared a sweet shot of herself in the hospital holding newborn son Canon W. Jack.

“Pure bliss,” Ayesha wrote. “Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment.”

“I’m so in love,” she added. “#isthisreallife #pinchmenow.”

Ayesha and husband Steph Curry welcomed baby Cannon, their third child, on July 2.

The couple is also parents to two daughters: Ryan Carson, 3, and Riley, who turns 6 on July 19.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” Ayesha captioned a black-and-white photo of Canon with his big sisters. “He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

Steph, 30, also spread the good news on Instagram. “On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!” the basketball superstar captioned a snapshot of Cannon.

The Golden State Warriors point guard and his wife announced their big news on Instagram in February, with the then-mom-to-be sharing a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Heyyyy how did this happen? Curry party of 5,” Ayesha captioned the photo, adding, “Feeling very blessed … and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Prior to the announcement of their baby’s birth, the couple did not reveal the child’s sex. In February, Steph told Ellen DeGeneres that he was the one pressuring his wife not to find out what they were having — even though the results were on her phone.

“I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know,” he said.

That same month, Ayesha revealed her third pregnancy had not been an easy one.

“I still have nausea, can’t sleep, pee every five seconds and am just so darn tired. I have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away,” she blogged on her co-founded lifestyle community goInspo.

“The only silver linings here are that my itty-bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though,” she added.

And there could be more Curry kids in their future. “[Steph would] have three more kids right now if he could,” Ayesha said in the June 2016 issue of Parents magazine.