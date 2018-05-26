Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Man Who Allegedly 'Bumped' Her '8-Month Pregnant Belly'

Ayesha Curry is speaking out against a Houston Rockets fan who allegedly harassed her and bumped into her pregnant belly following one of her husband Steph Curry’s basketball games this week.

After Steph’s team, the Golden State Warriors, lost to the Houston Rockets on Thursday in Game 5 of the Western Conference NBA Finals, a video was posted on social media that appeared to show a Houston Rockets fan heckling the chef and cookbook author, who is currently pregnant with her and Steph’s third child.

While running into Steph’s father Dell Curry and Ayesha outside Houston’s Toyota Center, the video shows the fan getting Ayesha’s attention before announcing that the next time the two teams faced each other, “we gonna beat y’all…sorry it’s Houston time.”

The video then shows the fan calling out Ayesha as being “bitter” and “rude” after she walked away from the situation.

Responding to the video, the 29-year-old mom spoke out against the social media user for “having the audacity to post this after [the fan] bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote, ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’ ”

Ayesha went on to say that the fan “continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera.”

Adding that she was “done defending myself against weird grown creeps,” the soon-to-be mother of three explained that because “it was crowded” she at first thought the fan bumping into her “was an accident.”

“Then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face,” she added. “Wish there was full footage.”

However, the anonymous social media user who posted the video later claimed that “nobody touched” Ayesha during the incident.

“She is a liar,” the social media user wrote. “Multiple witnesses. Nobody touched her. She actually assaulted the guy by stealing his cig and throwing it in his face.”

Another social media user, who claimed to be the fan in the video, also wrote a lengthy note on Twitter, claiming he never “touched” her. The social media user also claimed he “immediately apologized” after realizing Ayesha was pregnant.

Giving fans an update on her health last month, the pregnant cookbook author wrote that she was “praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again!”

Ayesha had previously revealed that she was suffering from Hyperemesis, a nausea-inducing condition that Kate Middleton has also dealt with in her pregnancies.

“Pray that it sticks for me y’all! I’ve had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt),” she added. “I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot. 🤰🏽🎉🙏🏽”