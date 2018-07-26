Future Beauty Guru! See Ashlee Simpson Ross' Daughter Jagger Apply Lip Gloss to Her Mom

Jagger Snow is already a makeup maven!

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross‘ daughter, 3 on Monday, accompanied her parents on Saturday to the Los Angeles launch party of Petite ‘n Pretty, a new brand targeted to younger beauty fans that offers glitter, eye shadows, lip gloss and more that has been approved by pediatricians.

Jagger seemed to be having the time of her life at the event. Dressed in an all-white ensemble with her hair in two braids, the adorable tot was surrounded by pink balloons, treats and kid-friendly makeup galore.

Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the celebrations were also attended by famous faces like Jordyn Woods, Kyle Richards with her daughter Portia and many social-media stars and beauty influencers.

The fun-filled event served attendees a variety of refreshments like wood-fire pizza and sweets, with DJ Young 1 providing musical entertainment. Kids could even put their creativity to use at a backpack-customization station.

At one point — between bites of cotton candy — Jagger used her mom as a model, applying a clear gloss to Simpson Ross’ lips as the actress and singer, 33, sat patiently for her mini makeover.

Of the differences between Jagger and her 9½-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, Simpson Ross told PEOPLE in December 2016, “Bronx was an easy sleeper. She’s like, ‘Nuh uh, Mama. I want to stay up and stay up next to you!’ ”

While Ross, 29, added that Jagger is “so sweet,” Simpson talked about the “little bit of toughness” their daughter has. “I think it’s good for a girl,” she raved of Jagger’s spunky personality. “I’m excited.”