15 Celeb Moms on Loving Their Post-Baby Bodies

The new mom of four — she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child and third son together in May 2018 — got candid on Instagram about her post partum body.

Baldwin shared a mirror selfie taken in her underwear less than a day after giving birth, plus snaps to her Instagram Story taken around the same time after delivering her two older sons: Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3 next month.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” the fitness expert wrote in her caption.