Anna Kournikova's Twins Make the Cutest World Cup Cheerleaders in Matching Soccer Jerseys

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias‘ twins are officially soccer fan goals.

Six-month-old Nicholas and Lucy had plenty to cheer for while watching the World Cup on Saturday, when their mom’s homeland of Russia faced off against Iglesias’ Spain.

Instead of picking sides, Kournikova had the babies showing their support for both teams. In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the 37-year-old tennis star holds a child in each arm as they don coordinating Russia shirts — one in blue and one in white, while Mom also roots on her home country.

However, they didn’t leave out the 43-year-old Spanish singer. In a second snap, the twins cuddle up to each other on a blue chair while sporting matching Spain jerseys. (After tying 1-1, Russia defeated Spain on penalty kicks.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Anna Kournikova's Twins Anna Kournikova Instagram

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias Says “I Love My Babies” as He Talks About His Twins for the First Time

Iglesias and Kournikova introduced their children, who were born this past December, to the sport of soccer very early on in their lives.

In April, the father of two shared a photo of himself and his twins watching a Liverpool vs. Roma game during the Champion’s League semi-final round.

“Game day!!” he captioned the picture.

RELATED GALLERY: The 2018 World Cup’s Most Adorable Fans? Shakira’s Sons and More Celeb Kids!



The family has also been keeping up with the World Cup. Last month, Iglesias posted a photo of one of his twins on Instagram during the Spain vs. Portugal match.

The singer, who was born in Madrid, carried his baby on his shoulders as he proudly draped an España blanket across his back.

A day before, Kournikova posted a picture with her baby in one hand as she posed with a plush FIFA soccer ball in the other. The mother of two simply captioned the moment with the hashtags “#worldcup2018” and “#GoRussia.”