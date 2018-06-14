Having a Ball! Anna Kournikova and Her Baby Adorably Root for Her Home Country in World Cup

Anna Kournikova is getting a kick out of introducing her twins Nicholas and Lucy to soccer!

The retired tennis star, 37, shared an adorable new photo of one of her babies in celebration of the World Cup in Russia as her home country defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday.

In her picture, Kournikova, who was born in Moscow, holds her 5-month-old child in one hand as she poses with a plush Fifa soccer ball in the other. The mother of two simply captioned the moment with hashtags #worldcup2018 and #GoRussia.

And on Friday, Nicholas and Lucy’s father Enrique Iglesias’ home country of Spain will take on Portugal.

This isn’t the first time the babies have been exposed to soccer!

In April, the proud dad of two shared a photo of him and his kids watching a Liverpool vs. Roma game during the Champion’s League semi-final round. “Game day!!” the singer, 43, captioned the picture of him watching the game with Nicholas and Lucy.

Since welcoming the twins in December 2017, Kournikova and Iglesias continue to share their children’s milestones with their social media fans and followers.

Most recently in May, Kournikova showed off her playful arm and hip choreography as she held one of her twins in a baby carrier.

“Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves,” she jokingly captioned the video that featured audio of Iglesias’ Pitbull-assisted song “Move to Miami.”