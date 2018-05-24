Anna Kournikova may have moves on the tennis court, but she joked that her moves on the dance floor may need more practice.

In a new video shared on Instagram Wednesday, the retired athlete, 36, showed off some playful arm and hip choreography as she held one of her five-month-old twins in a baby carrier.

“Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves,” the mom of two captioned the footage.

And the song the pair was dancing to was extra special: A snippet of Kournikova’s longtime partner Enrique Iglesias‘ new Pitbull-assisted song “Move to Miami” played in the background.

Kournikova and Iglesias, 42, welcomed the twins in December 2017. The couple named their son and daughter Nicholas and Lucy, according to TMZ.

One month later, in January, the pair, who have been together for nearly 11 years, shared the first pictures of their newborns, confirming the news that they are now parents.

Kournikova and Iglesias are famously private, and rarely photographed out and about together — likely why there were no bump sightings ahead of the twins’ arrival.

But earlier this month, she shared the first throwback photo of her baby bump at 37 weeks pregnant.