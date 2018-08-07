America Ferrera Takes a Stand for Breastfeeding: 'They're My Boobies, I'll Feed Where I Want To'

America Ferrera is embracing motherhood — one breastfeeding session at a time.

The Superstore star, 34, shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her 3-month-old son Sebastian Piers on Instagram Tuesday in which she made a statement about the intimate experience.

“🎶They’re my boobies, and I’ll feed where I want to- feed where I want to – feeeeed where I want to…🎶 #worldbreastfeedingweek,” Ferrera wrote in the caption.

The proud mom covered up her son’s face with an emoji as she held him in her arms and smiled at the camera.

The actress rarely shares photos of her son, who she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed him in May.

In late June, the couple posed together for a photo on Instagram with their son’s head barely peeking above the bottom of the photo.

She wasn’t the only one who shared a photo for World Breastfeeding Week. Singer Alanis Morissette also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter Onyx Solace while surrounded by her family to celebrate the occasion.

Ferrera and Williams announced their son’s birth in an Instagram post on May 29.

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” Ferrera captioned a sweet shot of her baby boy’s toes.

Ferrera previously told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast mates Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well, had all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs.’ So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice,” she joked.