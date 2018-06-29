America Ferrera Shows Off Her Baby Boy's Full Head of Hair Before Washington Immigration March

America Ferrera is giving fans a tiny glimpse of newborn son Sebastian Piers.

The proud mom shared a sweet family photo on Instagram Friday alongside her husband Ryan Piers Williams and their 1-month-old son.

The couple looked happy as they gazed at the camera. The actress gently held her son’s head as it peaked in the lower left of the photo.

Ferrera’s photo caption also centered on family and the separation crisis taking place at the Mexico-U.S. border.

“‘I would want people to fight for my family. It’s that simple.’ – public school teacher protesting family separation in Milwaukee,” Ferrera wrote in the caption. “Couldn’t have said it better myself.”

“Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together and Free. I’ll be marching in DC,” she continued. “What about you? Find a march near you at Familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether.”

Her husband followed suit with his own caption on Instagram, writing, “No family should be forcefully separated, ever. Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together and Free. Find a march near you at http://www.familiesbelongtogether.org (link in bio) #familiesbelongtogether.”

The march was organized before President Donald Trump ended a policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border, but many people will be attending marches in major cities across the country to call for the reunification of children and their parents.

Several organizations are involved in the march such as the ACLU, MoveOn, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

This isn’t the first time Ferrera and her husband have shown an affinity for activism. The two attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. last year where she made a speech addressing the rights of women.

Ferrera and Williams announced their son’s birth in an Instagram post on May 29.

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” Ferrera captioned a sweet shot of her baby boy’s toes.

Ferrera previously told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast mates Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well, had all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs.’ So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice,” she joked.