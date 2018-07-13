Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About How Being a Mom Changed Her Career Choices: 'I Feel More Empowered'

Amanda Seyfried is a mom first, actress second.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 32, revealed she has made changes in career specifically after she and husband Thomas Sadoski, 42, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March 2017.

“I feel more empowered,” Seyfried told PorterEdit.

“I’ll say no, I can’t do that press trip, I’m spending time with my daughter,” the actress said. “Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!”

The roles she chooses not only has had a positive impact on motherhood and parenting, but also certain elements in her personal life.

Seyfried revealed that her decision to secretly get married in a private ceremony was impacted by the large number of wedding-related movies she recently starred in. “I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week! I also go to premieres where people take my picture,” she said. “I just don’t care about all that stuff.”

Shortly before welcoming their daughter, Seyfried and Sadoski married in an intimate ceremony with just an officiant present and no guests.

“I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?” she said of the couple’s decision to tie the knot when she was nine months pregnant.

Seyfried also shared that their post-wedding celebration was at a neighborhood café in Los Angeles. “We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us. And afterwards I was like, ‘Can we just go to Cheebo?’ ” she recalled, adding, “It was awesome.”

And now, over a year after they wed and welcomed their first child, Seyfried is even more excited to expand their brood.

“I definitely want more babies. Maybe three? Or four? Or five?” she said.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015, and began their romance when they reunited on the set of their upcoming film The Last Word. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March 2016 and their engagement just months later in September of that same year.