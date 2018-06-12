Alicia Silverstone's Son Had an Unexpected Reaction to Clueless — He Tried to 'French Kiss' Her!

Alicia Silverstone was hesitant to show 7-year-old son Bear Blu her beloved movie Clueless, but she never anticipated his strange “takeaway” from the ’90s classic.

During Monday’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 41-year-old actress explained that she finally took her son to see her breakout role when Clueless was played at an outdoor film screening.

“I took him to see it because it’s at the L.A. cemetery where they show it for 4,000 people,” she shared. “There were 4,000 people and this huge screen outdoors at night, in a cemetery, very romantic, and there were pillows and rosé.”

However, her onscreen kiss with Paul Rudd seemed to leave an unexpected impact.

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterwards,” Silverstone said.

Although the American Woman star thought Bear’s act was “sweet,” the talk show host looked a bit perplexed.

“And you said, ‘That is not appropriate?’ ” Colbert questioned.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“I just kept my mouth closed! That’s what I did,” she explained, laughing. “And I just giggled. It’s super sweet.”

When Colbert didn’t look convinced, Silverstone added, “It’s fine, he’s not doing it anymore. That’s what his takeaway was.”

After announcing her split from husband Christopher Jarecki in February, Silverstone and her son spent some quality time together on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud,” the actress captioned a series of photos from the beach, including a shot of a new friend they had made. “Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.”

Silverstone filed for divorce from her husband three months after announcing their split. The actress filed the documents in court on May 24, according to The Blast.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m doing great,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “We love our son, [and] everything’s good.”