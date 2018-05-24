There’s a new baby boy in the Manno (and Bachelorette) family!

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno welcomed their second child, a son, on Thursday, May 24, at 12:57 a.m., she announced the same day on Instagram.

“Our sweet boy has arrived!” the new mom of two captioned a black-and-white photo taken from the hospital, adding the newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21.5 inches.

She continued, “We are so grateful and bursting with love!”

Baby boy — whose name has not yet been revealed — joins the couple’s first child, daughter Molly Sullivan, who will celebrate her second birthday in July.

The couple updated fans and followers of her labor on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “Been here 17 hours. Hanging in there but exhausted,” she captioned a video of her and Kevin from their hospital room.

“It’s about to go down! Nervous. Feeling a bit nauseous. But ready! And Kevin is referring to the pound of garlic I ate late night Sorry nurses!!” she also joked.

“Bringing life into this world is truly a miracle. And it feels surreal that we are just hours away from one of life’s great miracles. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support!” Fedotowsky-Manno said.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018 — So Far

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Blue Jean Baby! See All the Photos From Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s Denim-Themed Shower

Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, announced her pregnancy in November, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself, Manno and their daughter — with the latter adorably pointing at her mama’s growing belly.

The AliLuvs.com blogger then opened up to PEOPLE about how her pregnancy was going thus far, raving that she feels “so connected to this baby already” but admitting she battled her fair share of “constant nausea” early on.

“We really wanted them to be two years apart, but it wasn’t happening,” Fedotowsky-Manno explained of the siblings. “So I took the Clearblue Ovulation Test and found out I had been ovulating much earlier than I thought I was. After I realized that, we got pregnant right away!”

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Tells Hilarious Story of Daughter Molly’s Epic Accident During Mommy & Me Class!



In February — a week before revealing that the family would be welcoming a baby boy — Fedotowsky-Manno got candid with her blog readers about a scary experience at 26 weeks pregnant with sharp, contraction-like pains that had her “absolutely terrified” for her baby’s life.

Luckily, before she drove to the hospital, the pain “completely went away” and the next day, she visited her physician and learned that the “contractions” were caused by severe dehydration, with the pain escalated by gas.

She wrote, “It’s embarrassing for me to even say that because the pain I was experiencing was so awful that it seems insane to me that gas could cause something like that. But I think the majority of it came from dehydration.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, daughter Molly and husband Kevin Manno

RELATED: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Is Officially Trying for Baby No. 2: “If I Was Ovulating Right Now, I Wouldn’t Be Here!”

Fedotowsky-Manno and her family were showered with love at an April blue-jean-baby-themed beach bash. Planned by Be Inspired PR, the party took place at the Malibu Beach Inn, featuring white and blue blooms by Hidden Garden Flowers, custom stationery, handmade denim braids and Molly’s favorite aspect: treats from Sweet and Saucy Shop.

“We really very rarely let her eat sweets,” Fedotowsky-Manno told PEOPLE at the time. “I think she’s had ice cream once and cake once. In fact, the last time she had cake was at her first birthday party.”

She added of the event, “I’m super grateful that Kevin was there to be a part of it. It’s as much a celebration for [the father] as it is for the mother. The day was so special.”