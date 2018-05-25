Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Reveals Her Son's Name (and the Sweet Meaning Behind It) 1 Day After His Birth

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno isn’t waiting any longer to reveal her newborn son’s name!

The proud new mom of two, 33, shared her son’s name on her blog Friday, revealing she and her husband Kevin Manno have decided on naming him Riley Doran Manno.

Calling him their “little angel,” Fedotowsky-Manno admits deciding on Riley’s name had been tough as she and Kevin couldn’t seem to agree until after their son was born.

“Welcome Riley Doran Manno to the world! It’s crazy because the last two months of my pregnancy, we kept going back and forth between Henry and Miles,” she wrote on her blog.

“I had suggested Riley (and kept it on my top 5 list) a few months back but Kevin wasn’t taking to it like I was. So I had kind of dismissed it since Kevin wasn’t feeling it,” she explained. “But after our little guy was born he just didn’t look like a Henry or Miles to us.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs?Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“And after Kevin sat with him for a bit while I was recovering, he looked up at me and said ‘I think he’s a Riley.’ I was so shocked to hear him say that but thrilled because I felt the same way!” she continued. “We struggled settling on a name that felt right for months and so many people told me that you know once you see the baby. That really proved true for us.”

The former Bachelorette also revealed the meaning behind her son’s name and how she and her husband were able to incorporate both of their families into it.

“I think the reason Riley felt so right to us is because we were able to bring our family into the name,” she wrote. “Riley is kind of a tribute to our siblings. Really his entire name is a tribute to all three of our siblings.”

“Riley (Ry for short) is honoring Kevin’s brother Ryan and my sister Raya (pronounced Rye-yuh). And Doran is my brother Michael’s middle name and my mom’s grandmother’s last name,” she continued. “So as you can see, little Riley Doran’s name is very special to us!”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Kevin Manno and their newborn son Riley Ashley Burns Photography

Riley isn’t the only one in the Fedotowsky-Manno family whose name honors relatives. The star’s daughter Molly Sullivan, who turns 2 in July, was named after her grandmother, whose name is Molly, as well as Kevin’s grandmother, who is named Eva Sullivan.

“And once we came up with that name we knew that we would never regret it because of the family meaning behind it. And that’s how we feel about Riley. The name we’re proud of and we know that he’ll be proud of too,” she wrote.

On Thursday, the couple welcomed their second child, which Fedotowsky-Manno announced the same day on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Details from Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s Denim-Themed Baby Shower

“Our sweet boy has arrived!” she captioned a black-and-white photo taken from the hospital, adding the newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21.5 inches.

She continued, “We are so grateful and bursting with love!”

On Friday, she shared a sweet photo of Riley curled up on her chest alongside her pet dog on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Home with my boys!”

The TV reality star also shared new photos on Instagram of Riley lying on her chest after she gave birth.

“Life is so much sweeter today 💕 One of these pictures is of Molly and the other is of her brother. They look SO much alike! Sharing his name and why it’s so special to us on my site today!” she wrote in the caption.