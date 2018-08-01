Before Ali Fedotowsky-Manno gave birth to her second child, she wished someone had told her “how much harder two was because maybe I would have waited a little longer.”

At the end of May, Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, and her husband, Kevin Manno, became parents of two when they welcomed son Riley Doran Manno. They also share daughter Molly Sullivan, 2.

In the two months since the Mannos became a family of four, the Bachelorette alum admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “Life is really hard right now.”

“My husband and I have not slept in the same bed in two months,” she told the outlet. “He does a morning radio show, so he works really early and I need him to get good sleep. Even on weekends, when he’s not doing his show, I need him to get good sleep so he can wake up with Molly, so I can get a few extra hours of sleep. So he sleeps in the guest room, I sleep in our room with the baby and the baby wakes up all night and he gets better sleep because he has to wake up and be super dad all day long with Molly.”

The mother of two also revealed that her marriage has suffered as result of the demands of two young children.

“It’s a lot. Our relationship suffers. I’d love to say, ‘Oh yeah, me and my husband are passionately making out on the side with our two kids.’ I’m not even sure I’ve made out with my husband in a really long time,” she said.

While the reality star and her radio show host husband, 35, haven’t been able to spend much one-to-one time with each other since their son’s arrival, they understand that this season is temporary.

“We love each other so much. We know that this is a time where the kids are coming first and we are going to have to eventually put our relationship first,” she said. “And we will, but we’re in the thick of it [now].”

Ashley Burns Photography

Last week, Fedotowsky-Manno talked in a candid blog post about adjusting to life as a mother of two and staying home with her children as her husband Kevin goes to work.

“Honestly, I find myself feeling angry at Kevin sometimes because he GETS to go to work every day and get a break,” Fedotowsky-Manno wrote.

“I remember going to work after we had Molly and feeling like it was a vacation and not even work,” she explained. “And my ‘mom job’ at home is 10 times harder now that we have two kids, so I bet going to work will feel like a spa day once I go back.”

Fedotowksy-Manno also wrote in her blog post that the family’s part-time nanny had the week off, which left her feeling overwhelmed.

“Trying to keep up with my business endeavors, run my blog, and take care of my two small children has really proved to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she explained. “I don’t even know if I can say it’s something I’m ‘doing’ because I feel like I’m not even accomplishing it. I just feel like I’m failing at it.”