Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Is 'Feeling Angry' That Her Husband 'Gets to Go to Work' After Baby

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is adjusting to life as a mother of two.

In a candid blog post detailing her rough week, the former Bachelorette star, 33, talked about staying home with her children — son Riley Doran, 9 weeks, and daughter Molly Sullivan, 2 — as husband Kevin Manno goes to work.

“Honestly, I find myself feeling angry at Kevin sometimes because he GETS to go to work every day and get a break,” Fedotowsky-Manno wrote.

“I remember going to work after we had Molly and feeling like it was a vacation and not even work,” she explained. “And my ‘mom job’ at home is 10 times harder now that we have two kids, so I bet going to work will feel like a spa day once I go back.”

Fedotowksy-Manno also wrote in her blog post that the family’s part-time nanny had the week off, leaving the new mom of two feeling overwhelmed.

“Trying to keep up with my business endeavors, run my blog, and take care of my two small children has really proved to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she explained. “I don’t even know if I can say it’s something I’m ‘doing’ because I feel like I’m not even accomplishing it. I just feel like I’m failing at it.”

She continued, “Yesterday was literally the first time I’ve showered in a week. And most of the time during this past week, I stayed in pajamas all day. In fact, there was one day where I wore pajamas to bed, then wore them all day the next day, then back to bed, and then for half of the next day. Gross, I know.”

Kevin Manno, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and daughter Molly Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Fedotowsky-Manno has been open about her motherhood journey. In an Instagram post, she got candid about her thoughts on breastfeeding.

“I may have extra fat and loose skin around my belly, but that same body nourishes and comforts my child. Just another reason to love every inch of my body and how it has changed,” she wrote.

In another, she reflected on her post-baby body. She captioned a photo gallery, “This is what my body really looks like and I am okay with that. I LOVE my body!”