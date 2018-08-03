Ali Fedotowsky-Manno 'Upset' at Herself for Not Hiring a Nanny Sooner: I'm a 'Better Mommy Now'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has a message for her fellow moms: It’s okay to ask for help.

In a Friday Instagram post, The Bachelorette alum revealed that her recent decision to hire a nanny to help out with her 2-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan “has seriously changed [her] life.”

“Yesterday I was actually able to put on make up, get dressed in a cute outfit, and run errands that I had put on hold for months,” wrote the mother of two, who welcomed her second child, son Riley Doran, on May 24.

“I think for a while I was too embarrassed to get someone to help me because I was worried about being judged for not being able to do it all myself,” admits Fedotowsky-Manno. “And ya know what, I’m kind of upset with myself for waiting as long as I did because not only am I a better mommy now but I feel like I have some of my sanity back.”

“And let’s face it, I still have a two-month-old that is basically attached to my body 24/7 and [to] run my business,” she adds. “Just wanted to share this in hopes it encourages other mamas out there to ask for help whether it’s a nanny, a babysitter, or from family and friends! No one should be expected to do it all and asking for help is OK!”

Earlier this week, Fedotowsky-Manno lamented to Entertainment Tonight about being a new parent of two, “Life is really hard right now,” adding that if she’d known “how much harder two was … maybe I would have waited a little longer.”

“My husband and I have not slept in the same bed in two months,” she told the outlet. “He does a morning radio show, so he works really early and I need him to get good sleep. Even on weekends, when he’s not doing his show, I need him to get good sleep so he can wake up with Molly, so I can get a few extra hours of sleep.”

Added the lifestyle blogger, “So he sleeps in the guest room, I sleep in our room with the baby and the baby wakes up all night and he gets better sleep because he has to wake up and be super dad all day long with Molly.”

Fedotowsky-Manno has been open about the ups and downs of life after baby even aside from the shifting household dynamic. Last month, she shared a series of candid photographs that showed off her postpartum stomach in what she described as “her most vulnerable Instagram post ever.”

“If you swipe to see the second photo in this post, you see that my body has changed,” she wrote. “My skin around my stomach is very loose and stretched out, I’m 15lbs heavier than I used to be, and my cup size has grown quite significantly.”

She also used her Instagram Story to share photos and video of her “extra fat” and the “loose” skin around her belly, admitting she was “so nervous” to do so and writing, “This is what my body really looks like and I am okay with that. I LOVE my body!”