Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is reveling in the beauty of breastfeeding.

The mother of two, who welcomed her second child, son Riley, with husband Kevin Manno on May 24, opened up about her decision to nurse her 7-week-old baby boy.

“I plan on breastfeeding Riley for quite some time,” the Bachelorette alum, 33, wrote on her website in her latest blog titled “Celebrating Our Bodies.”

“It’s important for me to say that I absolutely feel that ‘fed is best!’ Some mamas are able to breastfeed their children and others aren’t,” she continued.

“There are a variety of reasons why a mother either chooses not to breastfeed or in unable to breastfeed and that’s OK. One mama isn’t better than the other and I truly believe that,” she said. “As many of us know, raising a child is really hard work. As long as you’re keeping your child safe and fed during that time I think you’re doing a pretty good job!”

Fedotowsky-Manno also shared a photo of her breastfeeding Riley on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “I may have extra fat and loose skin around my belly, but that same body nourishes and comforts my child. Just another reason to love every inch of my body and how it has changed.”

The star also revealed her secret to “discreetly” breastfeed in public or around other people.

“I’m able to feed him without the need for a cover,” she explained on her blog of wearing clothing specifically designed for nursing mothers.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I prefer not to use a nursing cover when it’s hot outside and it’s SO hot in LA right now,” she added.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky-Manno/Instagram

Fedotowsky-Manno continues to be candid about her motherhood experiences, most recently sharing her “most vulnerable” post about body after baby.

On Monday, she posted three photos that showed off her postpartum stomach, writing, “I know it’s important to be open and honest about my postpartum body in hopes that it helps even one person out there who is struggling with their own body image.”

She added, “If you swipe to see the second photo in this post, you see that my body has changed. My skin around my stomach is very loose and stretched out, I’m 15lbs heavier than I used to be, and my cup size has grown quite significantly.”