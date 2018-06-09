As if life couldn’t be any more sweet for Alex Ovechkin, he’s going to be a dad.

Hours after the Washington Capitals captain led his team to its first-ever Stanley Cup victory on Thursday, his wife Nastya used Instagram to congratulate him — and reveal some extra exciting news.

“We did it,” she wrote in Russian alongside a photo of herself standing next to her husband, cradling her baby bump while Ovechkin, 32, proudly displays the huge cup.

“My hero,” she added after tacking on three strong-arm emojis and the hashtags, “#stanleycup,” “#letsgocaps” and “#wedidit.”

A rep for Ovechkin confirms to PEOPLE that the couple are expecting a baby together.

While Ovechkin — who was named MVP and awarded the Conn Smythe trophy — wouldn’t address the pregnancy during a chat with Hockey Night in Canada’s Scott Oake directly following the game, he did admit he felt “unbelievable” after his team’s win.

“You’re married now, you and [Nastya] are expecting your first child, you’ve got the Stanley Cup — could life be any better than it is tonight?” Oake asked the Russian athlete.

“I’m just thinking about what’s gonna happen right now [after] the last 10 minutes,” he replied. “It’s unbelievable. I’m just happy, you know?”

A Capitals spokesperson previously confirmed to nhl.com that Ovechkin and Nastya, a model, were married in August 2016 in a “small private wedding.”

After they began dating in early 2015, the hockey star announced their engagement on Instagram in September of that year, sharing a photo of the couple and captioning it in Russian, “She said yes.”